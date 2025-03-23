Poilievre beat Prime Minister Mark Carney to the punch, speaking half an hour before Carney was scheduled to send Canadians to the polls Photo by Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Article content OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre launched his campaign Sunday promising to deliver change, and contrasting himself to the man his Liberal opponents are expected to try and paint him as over the next 36 days: U.S. President Donald Trump.

Article content Appearing at the Museum of History across the river from Parliament Hill, Poilievre said he shares the anger and anxiety Canadians are feeling because of Trump’s words and the current trade war Canada finds itself in with its closest ally.

Article content “I respect the office of the President of the United States and we have to show respect to other world leaders,” Poilievre said, when asked whether he respects Trump. He said given the two countries’ trading relationship and that Trump will be in office for the next four years, Canada’s next prime minster will have to work with him. “You can be respectful and firm, and I believe we have to be both. I will insist the president recognize the independence and sovereignty of Canada. I will insist that he stop tariffing our nation.” “At the same time,” Poilievre said, “I will strengthen our country so that we can be capable of standing (on) our own two feet and standing up to the Americans, where and when necessary. That’s what it means when I say let’s put Canada first for a change.” Liberal Leader Mark Carney wasted no time arguing that Poilievre was stealing his policy ideas from Trump’s administration. “That’s the choice for Canadians: a Canadian Trump or a government that unites the country and focuses on action in order to build a strong economy that works for all Canadians,” said Carney, in French, at a press conference outside Rideau Hall on Sunday.

Article content Poilievre launched his campaign as public opinion polls show his two-and-a-half-year 20-point lead over the Liberals collapsing into a dead heat between the two parties, with concerns about the cost-of-living taking a back seat to Trump’s tariffs and his comments about annexing Canada. The Conservative leader, who has spent the preceding months championing affordability issues, is now trying to thread the needle between voters’ fears about threats coming from the U.S., and the economic situation Canada finds itself in. Asked about Alberta Premier Danielle’s Smith comments made to the far-right outlet Breitbart, where she said Trump’s trade war was helping the Liberals politically and that her message to administration officials was that Poilievre would be more aligned with its direction, Poilievre sidestepped her comments, instead referring an interview Trump gave where the president said it would be easier to work with a Liberal in power. Trump is nonetheless expected to loom large over the campaign and, next week, the president’s deadline for new tariffs on Canada will arrive. Poilievre spoke on Sunday about half an hour before Carney was scheduled to ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and send Canadians to the polls next month. “I will protect this country and put Canada first,” said Poilievre, in a speech that excoriated the Liberal government’s record of a “lost decade.”

Poilievre also used the speech to introduce himself to Canadians, explaining that he "was born to a 16 year old single mother who put me up for adoption to two school teachers." Those "humble beginnings" gave him a sense of why Canada is special, said Poilievre. He appeared alongside his wife, Ana, along with their two children, Valentina and Cruz. He smiled and waved with his family, afterwards introducing his son to reporters and well as his stuffed toy penguin, whom Poilievre confirmed was named penguin. After appearing at a campaign office in his Ottawa-area riding, the Conservative leader was set to Toronto this afternoon for a rally in the evening. More to come. With files from Stuart Thomson

