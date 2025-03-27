OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre committed to preserving Radio-Canada services across the country in a Quebec platform released on Wednesday evening.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is a single entity with two services, one in English and one in French. Poilievre has already promised to “defund the CBC,” and it would require legislative changes to keep one half of the public broadcaster in existence.

The two-page policy document doesn’t mention the English side of the CBC.

On Wednesday, the Conservatives released a platform specifically for Quebec for the third consecutive election. Former leaders Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole have both tried to win over Quebecers with promises designed for the country’s only French-speaking province.

Poilievre has spent a lot of time in Quebec in recent months and is hoping to swing seats in his party’s favour. The Conservatives are third in the polls in the province, behind the Liberals and the Bloc Québécois.

In his platform, Poilievre officially acknowledges that the French language is in decline and must be protected and commits to “maintaining all funding in culture to support Quebec and Francophones.”

Poilievre also promised to respect the Canada-Quebec Accord on immigration by granting Quebec the authority to select temporary immigrants under the International Mobility Program.