



SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT.

— Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled what may be his toughest anti-crime proposal yet on Wednesday, promising to lock up three-time offenders for at least 10 years if he becomes prime minister.

Poilievre said in a Thursday morning press conference in northern Ontario that his ‘Three Strikes, You’re Out’ law will spur the “biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history.”

“We will lock up rampant offenders and make sure they never hurt anyone again,” said Poilievre.

Under the proposed ‘three-strikes’ law, anyone convicted of three serious offenses would be sentenced to a minimum of 10-years’ incarceration, with no chance at bail, probation, parole or house arrest.

They will also

be designated as dangerous offenders

, meaning they cannot be released until they’ve shown they’re no longer a threat to society.

Poilievre said the law would have prevented the

2022 Saskatchewan mass stabbings

, noting that perpetrator Myles Sanderson

was on statutory release

at the time,

despite 59 prior convictions

.

“This is insane … and the consequence is that 11 innocent people lost their lives.” said Poilievre.

A background document provided by the Conservative party said the law would cover primary designated offenses listed under

section 752 of the Criminal Code

.

Poilievre has already said that, if he becomes prime minister, he’ll

bring in life sentences

for aggravated human, gun and fentanyl trafficking.

So-called ‘three-strikes laws,’ which set forth mandatory sentences for repeat offenders,

are on the books

in 28 states across the U.S., including the country’s most populous state, California.

These laws have been a magnet for controversy, with critics pointing to their sizeable hit on state budgets,

unclear effects on recidivism

and link to growing prison populations.

The

Los Angeles Times reported

in 2022 that California’s three-strikes law, which prescribes 25-year terms to third-strikers, costs the state’s taxpayers at least $3.3 billion each year.

The law also preceded a near

40 per cent increase

in incarceration rates, before it was scaled back in the 2010s.

Asked if he expected constitutional roadblocks, Poilievre said Wednesday he wasn’t worried about the law being struck down by the courts.

Stéphane Sérafin, a constitutional law professor at the University of Ottawa, told National Post that Poilievre could try a few different tactics to avoid having such laws struck down.

“One thing he could do is give courts discretion to apply an alternative sentence if the 10 years isn’t appropriate,” said Sérafin.

“The devil is in the details as far as the question of court challenges goes.”

National Post

rmohamed@postmedia.com

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our politics newsletter, First Reading, here.





Source link