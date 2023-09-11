Pokémon Go’s “A Paldean Adventure” is the season-long Special Research for Season 12: Adventure’s Abound.

Focusing on Gen 9 starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, it starts with a ‘choose a path’ choice between the three Pokémon before multiple time-gated steps.

The “A Paldean Adventure” Special Research will run until the end of the season, meaning you have until Dec. 1 to claim. Once you log in and begin, it’ll stick around forever in your Special quest tab, so there is no urgency in finishing every step.

The quest debuted as part of the similarly named “A Paldean Adventure” event, which concluded on Sunday, Sept. 10, before transitioning into the “Ultra Unlock: Paldea” event. It also saw fellow Gen 9 debutant Lechonk its own quest, “Lechonk’s Adventure.”

‘A Paldean Adventure’ Special Research quest steps

“A Paldean Adventure” step 1 of 5

Catch 8 Pokémon (20 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 900 XP, 900 Stardust

At this point, you will choose a path between which starter — Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly — you want to adventure with.

Image: Niantic via Polygon

You can read our thoughts on which to pick in the next section, otherwise, the steps that follow are:

“A Paldean Adventure” step 2 of 5

Catch 3 Pokémon (3 Poké Balls)

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon (300 Stardust)

Rewards: Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly encounter, 900 XP

“A Paldean Adventure” step 3 of 5

Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms (20 Razz Berries)

Catch 200 Pokémon (15 Pinap Berries)

Send 60 Gifts to friends (25 Poké Balls)

Evolve Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly (1,000 XP)

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days (3,000 XP)

Rewards: Lechonk encounter, 900 XP

“A Paldean Adventure” step 4 of 5

Explore 30 km (5 Mysterious Components)

Catch 400 Pokémon (25 Great Balls)

Earn 40 Candies walking your buddy (9 Golden Razz Berry)

Evolve Floragato, Crocalor, or Quaxwell (2,000 XP)

Visit PokéStops on 14 different days (6,000 Stardust)

Rewards: ??? encounter, 900 XP

Image: Niantic via Polygon

Due to the time-gated nature of the third step, we’ll discover the full rewards of step 5 on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Choose a path outcomes: Which starter out of Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly should you adventure with?

Unlike Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — where starters are much harder to come by, and your choice ideally takes into account which type will give you the greatest advantage over early level gyms — choosing Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly in Pokémon Go is, going by the initial quest steps, mostly a case of whichever you prefer.

Though it’s possible later steps will take into account this ‘choose a path’ choice more (such as giving you additional Candy), so far the differences are which Pokémon you will encounter at the end of step 2, which you need to evolve in steps 3 and 4.

The other consideration beyond the above is that whichever you choose in this research step will have a higher-than-average set of stats, with an “IV floor” of 10/10/10 (out of a possible max of 15/15/15). This means you are guaranteed to get a moderately powerful version of that Pokémon, so if you plan to have one as part of your battle party, then opt for that.

That said, you catch more starters easily through Field Research and eggs with similar IV floors as part of the event, not to mention the possibility of getting good stats through wild catches and a dose of luck. In other words — this is by far not your only chance to get a Gen 9 starter with good IVs.

To summarize, the ‘choose a path’ quest won’t offer anything exclusive, so opt for your favorite out of the three. (For us, it’s the grass starter. Always the grass starter.)

‘A Paldean Adventure’ event Collection Challenges

As well as the above quest, there are also four Collection Challenges to complete until the end of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event on Friday, Sept. 15:

Spigatito Collection Challenge

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Fuecoco Collection Challenge

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Quaxly Collection Challenge

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Lechonk Collection Challenge

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Lechonk encounter

Update (Sept. 11): Amended the guide to focus on the quest now the event has ended, as well as Step 4 of the Special Research.