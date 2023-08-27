As part of Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global, there’s new Special Research that focuses on Diancie and Mega Rayquaza for players who bought the Go Fest 2023 ticket.

On Saturday, players were able to claim Diancie Special Research and on Sunday they were able to start Mega Rayquaza Special Research. Players who did not buy the Go Fest ticket do get access to a shorter Special Research set that rewards a Meteorite, but does not give as many rewards as the paid research. You must complete the regular “Sky High” research in order to unlock the paid version. Since these are Special Research Tasks and not Timed Research, they are available permanently once you unlock them, so you can take your time completing them.

In order to do the research below, you have to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2023 pass for $14.99. If you did not buy it, Diancie will be available to you at a later date, but you’ll have to wait.

You can see all the Special Research steps and rewards below, with help from Serebii.net.

‘Go Fest: 2023 Fascinating Facets’ Special Research (Diancie)

Step 1 of 6

Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (2 Incense)

Use an Incense (23 Poké Balls)

Catch 10 Poké Balls (3 Nanab Berries)

Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 2 Lure Modules, 3 Pinap Berries

Step 2 of 6

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (Joltik encounter)

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (2 Incubators)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (Oranguru encounter)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2 Poffins, 2,023 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Hatch 2 eggs (2 Lucky Eggs)

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (Shellos [West Sea] encounter)

Earn a candy walking with your buddy (Shellos [East Sea] encounter)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, Carbink encounter, 2,023 Stardust

Step 4 of 6

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Star Pieces)

Earn 7,190 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, Diancie encounter, 2,023 Stardust

If you already have Diancie from attending an in-person Go Fest event, you’ll get 25 Diancie Candy instead.

Step 5 of 6

Earn 7,190 XP (3 Rare Candy)

Power up 10 fairy-type Pokémon (3 Rare Candy)

Power up 10 rock-type Pokémon (3 Rare Candy)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, 25 Diancie Candy

Step 6 of 6

Claim reward (2,023 XP)

Claim reward (2,023 Stardust)

Claim reward (2,023 XP)

Rewards: Diancie T-Shirt, 25 Diancie stickers, Treasure Hunt Pose

If you already have the t-shirt and pose from an in-person Go Fest event, you’ll get 25 Diancie Candy and 100 Diancie Mega Energy instead.

‘Go Fest: 2023 Super Sky High’ Special Research (Rayquaza)

Step 1 of 5

Explore 1 km (3 Super Potions)

Complete 2 Field Research Tasks (23 Poké Balls)

Visit 10 PokéStops or gyms (2 Lucky Eggs)

Rewards: 2 Fast TMs, 1 Meteorite, 2 Charged TMs

Step 2 of 5

Earn 3,840 Stardust (20 Rayquaza Candy)

Power up 10 dragon-type Pokémon (Goomy encounter)

Power up 10 flying-type Pokémon (384 Stardust)

Rewards: 3 Hyper Potions, 2 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Revives

Step 3 of 5

Use 3 supereffective charged attacks (3 Max Revives)

Battle in 5 raids (3 Max Potions)

Win a Mega Raid (100 Rayquaza Mega Energy)

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy, 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 water-, electric-, or bug-type Pokémon (10 Kyogre Candy)

Catch 10 fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokémon (10 Groudon Candy)

Catch 10 flying-, psychic-, or dragon-type Pokémon (10 Rayquaza Candy)

Rewards: 100 Kyogre Primal Energy, 100 Groudon Primal Energy, 200 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokémon 20 times (10 Rayquaza Candy)

Use 10 supereffective charged attacks (10 Rayquaza Candy XL)

Win 5 raids (3 Rare Candy)

Rewards: 1 Elite Fast TM, 1 Rare Candy XL, 1 Elite Charged TM