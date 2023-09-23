Pokémon Go is having a Grubbin Community Day event on Sept. 23 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Grubbin will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Grubbin?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Grubbin to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Grubbin you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Grubbin’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Grubbin into Charjabug and Charjabug into Vikavolt from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, both Charjabug and Vikavolt will learn the fast move Volt Switch.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Volt Switch. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Vikavolt do in the meta?

Vikavolt is a pretty good PvE (raid and gym) attacker without its Community Day move. It is a great bug-type attacker and a pretty decent electric-type attacker, too. You can set it up with the bug-type moves Bug Bite and X-Scissor or the electric-type moves Spark and Discharge.

Vikavolt isn’t great in PvP, but Charjabug is. You can give it Volt Switch with Discharge and X-Scissor for a pretty good moveset.

How do I make the most of Grubbin Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Grubbin Community Day:

Tripled XP for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Grubbin special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Grubbin.

If you can Mega Evolve Beedrill, Pinsir, or Scizor, you’ll score additional Grubbin Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Charjabug raid, Grubbin will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Grubbin you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.