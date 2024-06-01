Pokémon Go is hosting the “Stadium Sights” event from June 1-4 to coincide with the in-person Pokémon Go Fest: Sendai event. The event focuses on fighting- and flying-type Pokémon and brings a few nice bonuses with it.

You’ll get 1.5x the candy and Stardust for hatching Pokémon from eggs. Emolga also makes its shiny debut, so if you ever wanted the slightly brown-tinted flying squirrel, this is your chance to grab it from eggs.

Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Below, we list out the Pokémon Go “Stadium Sights” event perks, including the paid Timed Research, boosted, spawns, and event Field Research tasks.

Pokémon Go ‘Stadium Sights’ event Timed Research and rewards

This Timed Research, “Glide to Victory,” will only show up if you pay $1.99 to access it. Since it’s a Timed Research (as opposed to a Special Research), you will need to complete it before the event ends on June 4 at 8 p.m. in your local time to get all the rewards.

Is the “Glied to Victory” paid research worth it? Meh, not really. While you will get 2 Incubators, I’d only recommend buying this ticket if you really love Emolga and are desperate for a shiny one.

‘Glide to Victory’ step 1 of 1

Hatch an egg (1 Incubator)

Explore 5 km (Emolga encounter)

Spin 10 PokéStops (Emolga encounter)

Catch 20 Pokémon (Emolga encounter)

Hatch 3 eggs (Emolga encounter)

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, an Emolga encounter, 20 Emolga Candy

Pokémon Go ‘Stadium Sights’ event Field Research and rewards

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may yield one of these tasks:

Catch 5 flying-type Pokémon (Pidgey, Zubat, or Doduo encounter)

Explore 2 km (Emolga encounter)

Explore 1 km (5 Poké Balls, 2 Great Balls, or 2 Razz Berries)

Spin 5 PokéStops (5 Poké Balls, 2 Great Balls, or 2 Razz Berries)

Pokémon Go ‘Stadium Sights’ event boosted spawns

These Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the event period:

Pidgey

Zubat

Doduo

Gligar

Hitmontop

Meditite

Staravia

Emolga

Mienfoo

Noibat

Cutiefly

Pokémon Go ‘Stadium Sights’ event egg hatches

These Pokémon have a chance to hatch from 7 km eggs obtained during the event: