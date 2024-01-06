A new Pokémon Go Special Research set has launched now that we’re in a new season. Named after the season, “Timeless Travels” will be available to anyone who opens the game and starts the research during the season, which ends March 1, 2024.

The research is meant to be completed over the span of the season, so you don’t need to rush. (You won’t need to rush in general, since it’ll be permanently available after unlocking.) That being said, there’s some pretty good rewards in here and the tasks just involve you pretty much playing the game as you would normally anyway.

You can check out the list of steps and rewards for the “Timeless Travels” Special Research below.

‘Timeless Travels’ step 1 of 14

Catch 25 Pokémon (3 Charged TMs)

Make 15 curveball throws (15 Poké Balls)

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon (3 Fast TMs)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, Pikachu encounter

‘Timeless Travels’ step 2 of 14

Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days (2,500 XP)

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days (2,500 Stardust)

Visit PokéStops on 7 different days (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, 1 Poffin

‘Timeless Travels’ step 3 of 14

Open 10 gifts (5 Razz Berries)

Send 10 gifts to friends (5 Pinap Berries)

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon (25 Great Balls)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Eevee encounter

‘Timeless Travels’ step 4 of 14

Catch 3 Pokémon (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 XP

‘Timeless Travels’ step 5 of 14

Hatch 3 eggs (5 Razz Berries)

Power up Pokémon 10 times (15 Poké Balls)

Explore 10 km (5 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 750 Stardust, 1 Egg Incubator

‘Timeless Travels’ step 6 of 14

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks (2,500 XP)

Power up Pokémon 10 times (10 revives)

Earn 15 hearts with your buddy (2,500 Stardust)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 750 Stardust, Rockruff encounter

‘Timeless Travels’ step 7 of 14

Catch 25 Pokémon (15 Ultra Balls)

Use 25 berries to help catch Pokémon (3 Fast TMs)

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 1 Premium Raid Pass

‘Timeless Travels’ step 8 of 14

Catch 3 Pokémon (1,000 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 XP

‘Timeless Travels’ step 9 of 14

“Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back soon!”