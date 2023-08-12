This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian is joined by Kyle Hilliard as they run down all the news coming out of this week’s Pokémon Presents stream. However, that’s not all the news that came out this week, so they’ll cover that. Plus, Brian delivers his impressions of the massive new Overwatch 2 season, which launched on Thursday, and they discuss the development of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening to celebrate that game’s 30th anniversary.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:11 – Tears of the Kingdom Sales Numbers

00:08:16 – Nintendo Files Tears of the Kingdom Patents

00:11:42 – Mortal Kombat 1 New Characters

00:18:11 – Red Dead Redemption Coming to Switch for $50

00:26:03 – Devolver Digital Delays Five Games

00:30:02 – WrestleQuest Gets Last-Second Delay

00:31:22 – Overwatch 2 Invasion Impressions

00:37:30 – Pokémon Presents Recap

01:03:16 – Zelda: Link’s Awakening 30th Anniversary

