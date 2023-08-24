Pokemon Sleep is about to drop its first major update, and while it won’t be releasing any new Pokemon just yet, it will be bringing a number of useful quality of life changes. This comes alongside a balance update designed to make its weekly missions a little more achievable.

The balance changes impact Pokemon Sleep’s weekly missions, which set users challenges such as feeding Snorlax a certain number of candies, or befriending a certain number of helper Pokemon. Some of these goals were originally quite difficult to meet, so the required numbers have been reduced–missions requiring using candies have been reduced by around 20%, the number of Pokemon you need to befriend has been reduced by 15%, and the number of items given as rewards have been increased.

This comes ahead of the game’s first major update, which will go live after a maintenance period on August 25. This update will add many of the improvements the Pokemon Sleep team previously promised, such as a night mode loading screen, a broadened bedtime period, and various issue and performance fixes.

After the update, players will be able to hit their bedtime by going to sleep up to 90 minutes before or 30 minutes after the time they have chosen, giving a lot more flexibility than the previous one hour window.

Updates aimed at improving performance include splitting graphics settings into four levels of quality, optimizing power use during sleep tracking, and decreasing the amount of data required to be downloaded when first picking up the game.

The update will also implement the Good Sleep Day event, Pokemon Sleep’s first major event, which will take place on August 30. The full list of patch notes can be found below:

Pokemon Sleep Update 1.0.6

Game Contents

• Implementing the Good Sleep Day event, starting Wednesday, August 30

• Broadening the conditions required to meet one’s bedtime so that players can meet their bedtimes by starting sleep tracking up to 90 minutes before or 30 minutes after their set bedtime

• Implementing night mode for the loading screen. The loading screen will be adjusted so that it displays with a dark gray background rather than a white one at night.

• Adjustments to graphic quality settings to include four levels (settings will be divided more finely than before, to help with performance and power usage)

• Adjustments to the Research Community so that the player is returned to the same scroll location when they look at a friend’s research and then return to the Research Community screen

• Decreasing the amount of data for new users to download when they register. Music for the second and subsequent areas will be downloaded the first time the player visits that area.

• Adding a function that notifies the player on the home screen when a Good Camp Ticket’s effects have ended

Sleep Tracking

• Adjustments to make it possible to conduct sleep research even when damage to sleep data causes sleep tracking to fail

• Addressing an issue that caused sleep duration measurements to be significantly shorter when the Slumbering stage was not detected during sleep tracking

• Further optimization of power use during sleep tracking

Bugs to be Fixed

• Players being able to use three Bonus Biscuits for two days after manually entering sleep data in some cases

• Players being unable to edit their teams on some devices

• News notifications popping up on the main menu when there was news for other languages

• The app slowing down and forcibly quitting when navigating to the Research Community screen on some devices

• The Week Summary graph of sleep times being displayed darkly in some cases

• The dates on the Sleep Points Earned list on the Sleep Pass screen being displayed incorrectly in some cases

• The Average Daily Sleep Duration by Day on the Sleep Stats screen being shorter when there was at least one day with two sleep entries

• The “Friend Limit Reached” pop-up appearing and stopping players from accepting a friend request if they previously had the maximum of 50 friends, removed a friend, and then tried to accept a friend request

• The amount of Energy recovered not being updated on some screens when a player used an Energy Pillow from their Bag

• Adjustments so that when a Pokémon’s Energy exceeds 100 when a player used an Energy Pillow, the pop-up will show a value over 100

• The app becoming unable to proceed after a player navigates to another screen right before Snorlax is supposed to be shown eating

• The app taking a long time to transition to the Pokémon details screen if there were many Pokémon in the Pokémon Box

• The daily sleep report popping up over the main menu after a player manually entered sleep data

• The app becoming unable to proceed if Snorlax’s score went up when a player navigated to the sleep tracking screen

• The UI has been changed to only allow one Sub Skill Seed to be used at a time because a bug caused only one Sub Skill Seed to be used up when multiple Sub Skill Seeds were used at once

• Sorting Pokémon by sleep type not working in the Pokémon list when using items

• In rare cases, the app becoming unable to proceed after the Evolution animation

• The app becoming unable to proceed if a player tapped a Pokémon immediately after the professor’s Master Biscuit tutorial ended

• The app becoming unable to proceed if a player pressed and held a team slot in the Edit Teams screen to see the Pokémon details screen, but then tapped another team slot before the screen transitioned

• A display error occurring when the Auto Cook button and the Choose a Recipe button were pressed at the same time

• The app forcibly quitting on some devices when pairing an Android device with Pokémon GO Plus + and turning Bluetooth on