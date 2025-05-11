Polish authorities accused Russian intelligence services on Sunday of orchestrating a fire that destroyed a large shopping centre last year in the capital of Warsaw.

Since Russia’s February 2022 offensive against Ukraine, Poland – a loyal ally of Kyiv – claims to be the target of sabotage attempts which they blame on Russia .

In May 2024, a fire completely destroyed a large shopping centre in Warsaw and the 1,400 small businesses it housed, most of them owned by members of the Vietnamese community .

Authorities immediately launched an investigation but had until now refrained from blaming Moscow.

“We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on social media.

The justice and interior ministries said in a separate, joint statement on Sunday that some of the alleged perpetrators were already in custody, while others had been identified but still at large.