Police have boarded an HK Express aircraft at Hong Kong airport following a quarrel between two passengers on a flight from Vietnam over a boy kicking the seat in front of him.

The argument, between a Portuguese woman and a mainland Chinese man travelling with his three-year-old nephew, was captured on video by another passenger and widely shared on Chinese social media platform RedNote.

The video clip shows the woman pointing angrily at a male passenger and a boy behind her seat and hurling insults at them. “Your baby is kicking my back,” the woman shouts.

The video uploader said the quarrel happened at about 10pm on Tuesday after the budget carrier’s flight UO597 had departed from the resort island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam for Hong Kong. The two hour, 45 minute Airbus A321 flight landed in Hong Kong around 10.50pm.

“It seems that the boy sitting one row behind the woman repeatedly kicked her seat despite her telling him off a few times. The passenger in front scolded the boy and then the man behind started to hit her,” the uploader said.

“When we landed, about six to eight airport police and another two or three senior inspectors got on board the flight.”