National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party shared a video on Saturday produced by the Israel Police, in which Commissioner Daniel Levy praised the far-right leader, suggesting that law enforcement approves of Ben Gvir’s legally questionable reappointment this week.

“Attacks on cops and anarchy, during my time as commissioner and especially with the current minister… We won’t allow it,” Levy is seen saying in the video to a group of officers, with Ben Gvir standing by his side.

The police commissioner — appointed by Ben Gvir — was referring to protests that took place across Israel this week, which called for a renewed hostage-ceasefire agreement and opposed the government’s attempts to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

“The minister made a big effort to raise salaries,” Levy continued.

The video was released after Ben Gvir’s reappointment to head the National Security Ministry this week, despite legal objections raised by Baharav-Miara.

Her concerns are thought to stem from Ben Gvir’s repeated intervention into operational police matters, which the High Court had previously told him he must refrain from.

The legal opinions of the attorney general are considered to be legally binding. While the government may challenge the attorney general’s positions in court, in this case, the cabinet simply ignored Baharav-Miara’s opposition outright and proceeded to reinstate Ben Gvir.

Despite being a joint production by the police and Otzma Yehudit, only the party posted the video. However, a police source told Haaretz that the force did not send out the clip only “due to error.”

In the video, Levy also voiced support for officers at an anti-government protest in Jerusalem who were filmed smashing the windows of cars while passengers were inside so they could be towed away.

“If someone leaves their car or doesn’t want to open the door when they’re told they’re being arrested, and they leave the car in place for disruptive purposes, then you break the windows,” Levy said.

Ben Gvir announced his return to the government on Tuesday after Israel renewed its military campaign in Gaza with airstrikes, ending a two-month truce that saw 30 living hostages and the bodies of eight others released from Hamas captivity.

Newly reinstated National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem on March 19, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

That same evening, the cabinet voted unanimously to reinstate Ben Gvir and other members of Otzma Yehudit to their previous ministerial positions, from which they had resigned two months earlier to protest the hostage-ceasefire deal.