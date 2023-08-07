This morning, a North Wales Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to an “incident” at the location.

Witnesses took to social media to state that there were several police officers present at the aqueduct, as well as paramedics.

Now, the force have confirmed that a man’s body was discovered near the Aqueduct this morning.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We were called shortly after 10.20am today, Monday, August 7th, to a report of a man’s body being discovered near to Chirk Aqueduct.

“Officers attended, but sadly, the man had passed away at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and his family, and the Coroner’s Office, have been informed.”