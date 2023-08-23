Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home near Woking, Surrey, last week and police officers are now said to have found a handwritten note said to have named her alleged killer
Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home near Woking, Surrey, last week and police officers are now said to have found a handwritten note said to have named her alleged killer
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline