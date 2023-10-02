P olice are hunting a man after a restaurant-goer was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in East Ham.

Officers said the victim was stabbed in the arm which may result in “life-changing injuries” during the incident at a restaurant on Barking Road, near the junction with Arragon Road, on Saturday 1 April, at around 4.45am.

Police did not name the venue.

The incident unfolded when a man in his 30s visited the venue to buy some food.

While inside, a male suspect started arguing and fighting with others, police said. The victim attempted to calm the situation but was stabbed in the arm.

The suspect then left in a dark blue Audi car.

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

CCTV shows a number of people in the vicinity of the incident, who police urged to come forward if they witnessed the attack.

Police ask anyone with information to email [email protected], or call 101 with reference CAD5922/30MAY23. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.