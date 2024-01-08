It comes after the committee at Ardeer Thistle reported the incident at the clubhouse on their home ground in Quarry Road.

The alleged break-in took place after the Stevenston side’s home match versus Greenock Juniors was postponed on Saturday, January 6.

It is believed to have taken place during a three-hour period when no one was present at the Ardeer Stadium.

The club said “a significant amount of damage has been done” to the clubhouse and surrounding park.

A club spokesperson added: “As a club with a thriving youth academy, we have kids playing on the park which has now got broken glass over it.

“Everyone at Ardeer works extremely hard to grow and make it a success. We will not let this stop us, we will keep moving forward.”

Following the incident, the club stated that arrests had been made in relation to the break-in but police have yet to confirm this.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway following a break-in at a football stadium in Old Quarry Road, Stevenston.

“The incident was reported to police around 7.05pm on Saturday, January 6 and enquiries are ongoing.”