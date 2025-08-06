Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a jewelry scam and distraction crime group which they say has been committing thefts in the city in recent months.

Police say the group is known for using realistic counterfeit jewelry and frequently switching vehicles to avoid detection.

In one incident, on June 26, a man was parked in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue west and was approached by someone selling fake gold jewelry.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

The suspect had a child with him, and gave a fake story about needing money for travel.

The man bought the jewelry and soon discovered it was not genuine and contacted police.

On Aug. 4, 36-year-old Catalin Feraru was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and fraud over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Suspect wanted

Trending Now Air Canada flight attendants have voted to strike. What comes next?

Mexico’s Sheinbaum says ‘no need’ for bilateral trade deal with Canada

In another incident, a man was walking in the 500 block of Toronto Street on Aug. 1, when he was approached by a suspect carrying costume jewelry and a gift.

The suspect used a distraction technique to remove a gold chain from the man’s neck and replace it with a fake one. The man eventually realized what was happening and confronted the suspect, who fled in a vehicle.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Ionut-Vasile Bivolaru, and anyone who has information on his whereabouts or may have interacted with him to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.