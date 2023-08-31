A police officer is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after following two teenagers in a van before they both died in an e-bike crash, sparking riots.

The South Wales Police officer is being investigated following the crash in Ely, Cardiff, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died after being knocked off their bike in May this year.

The police initially dismissed the claim the boys were being followed as a rumour before CCTV footage showing a marked police van following the e-bike minutes before the crash emerged.

Two officers were served with gross misconduct notices – the driver and the passenger of the van – by the IOPC in June.

Best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 15, and Harvey Evans, 16, (pictured together as youngsters) were knocked off their bikes by a vehicle near their homes on Snowden Road

The teenagers’ deaths sparked riots in the Ely and Tremorfa area, with nine people arrested.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after it admitted the teens were being followed by a van 85 seconds before the crash.

Family members of the two boys said the e-bike was an early birthday present to the Kyrees – an occasion he never got to celebrate.

Up to 150 people went on a rampage after the crash. Pictured: An automobile burns on Highmead Road during unrest following a serious road crash earlier on Snowden Road

Over 1,500 people gathered for a vigil on May 26 at the spot where the boys died.

Dozens of blue and orange flares were lit and balloons were released as family and friends gathered – hundreds of floral tributes and messages were also left.