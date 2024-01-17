Police officers cleared in Manuel Ellis’s death to leave jobs with $500,000

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Three police officers cleared of criminal charges in the death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Wash., will each receive $500,000 as part of voluntary resignation agreements with the city, according to documents released Tuesday. Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died March 3, 2020, in police custody after repeatedly telling officers he couldn’t breathe during a struggle that began as he was walking home. Prosecutors accused the officers of wrestling Ellis to the ground, restraining him, handcuffing him and stunning him with a Taser.

Two of the officers, Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, were found not guilty last month of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. The third officer, Timothy Rankine, who responded as backup and helped to restrain Ellis, was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter.

The police department determined that the three men did not violate the Tacoma Police Department’s use-of-force policy when they approached Ellis, stunned him twice with a Taser and handcuffed him. While Ellis was already restrained, Rankine allegedly placed one knee in the middle of Ellis’s spine and the other near the base of his neck.

In a statement, Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore said Tuesday that “the Use of Force policy in place in March of 2020 failed to serve the best interests of the police department or the community.”

“However, because it was policy at the time, it guided my decisions announced today,” he said, adding that the policy has since been amended.

When asked about the resignations, a representative for the police force said the department did not have any additional statements aside from ones already released. She referred questions about how the $500,000 payout was calculated to the municipal government.

Maria Lee, a spokeswoman for the city, referred to a statement by City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, who said that the “agreements support a responsible, constructive path forward for our community and the Tacoma Police Department.”

“The Ellis family and their supporters are not surprised one iota that the City of Tacoma continues to take zero responsibility for the murder of Manuel Elijah Ellis,” Matthew Ericksen, an attorney representing Ellis’s family, said in a statement. “What we learned today is not just that Tacoma is declining to punish these officers, but they are also effectively being rewarded for their criminal conduct. This is perverse.”

Representatives for the three men could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday. Their resignations are irrevocable and take effect immediately upon the officers submitting a letter that expresses their decision to leave, according to the city documents released Tuesday.

Wayne Fricke, an attorney for Burbank, had previously argued that the decision by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D) to bring charges was politically motivated because they were filed shortly after the 2021 conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

The Pierce County medical examiner ruled Ellis’s death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation from physical restraint, The Washington Post reported.

Ellis was on his way home after picking up a late-night snack at a 7-Eleven when Burbank and Collins stopped him and engaged in casual conversation, according to a report from Ferguson’s office. The two then wrestled Ellis to the ground. In video footage of the incident, Ellis can be heard telling the officers multiple times that he cannot breathe.