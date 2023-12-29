PC Keher is accused of “failing to challenge the nature of PC Welch’s driving”, while PC Welch faces allegations he “failed to ensure PC Keher provided accurate information to the Control Room Radio Operator and failed to adequately assess the proportionality of continuing the pursuit”.

In addition, the officers are accused of wrongly continuing to pursue Dobby after the crash rather than prioritising assisting the injured pedestrians.

“It is alleged that in the aftermath of the stolen vehicle having collided with the pedestrians, both PC Keher and PC Welch, in choosing to pursue the driver on foot and arrest him, failed in their duty to protect life and limb by not checking whether anyone was injured and not prioritising the administration of first aid at the scene”, the misconduct notice states.