Police are investigating the death of a woman in a Montebello apartment and a man found dead inside a pickup truck nearby Tuesday night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Mines Avenue and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building about 7:20 p.m., police officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. A resident reported hearing a scream before the gunshots, according to KNBC. Witnesses also told police they saw a truck flee the area, according to KTLA.

Later, a man was found dead inside the truck from a self-inflicted gunshot wound not far from where the woman was found, KTLA reported. It is unknown whether the two incidents are connected.

Police are investigating the homicide. No further information has been released at this time.