Police are searching for the man who shot a driver accused of plowing his vehicle into a crowd outside an East Hollywood club in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Fernando Ramirez, 29, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to produce great bodily injury, after he “intentionally” drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians gathered outside a venue at North Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

At least 37 people were injured as some were hit by the car and others briefly trapped beneath it, officials said. The injuries ranged from minor pain to serious fractures and lacerations.

A vehicle is taken away after it drove into a crowd in Hollywood early Saturday. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Ramirez had been fighting in the club and was kicked out, two LAPD sources told KNBC. He allegedly returned to the club and resumed fighting. After he was thrown out by security, he got into his car and drove into the crowd, the sources said.

After driving the car into the crowd, Ramirez was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and assaulted. During the ordeal, a man shot Ramirez in the lower back and then fled.

Police have released photos of the shooting suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The shooting suspect is described as a male Hispanic 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, weighing 150 to 170 pounds, last seen wearing a blue Dodgers jacket, a light blue jersey with the number “5,” and blue jeans. He has gauges in both ears and a goatee as well.

After he was beaten and shot, Ramirez was hospitalized and taken into surgery. He was last described as being in stable condition.

Ramirez has an extensive criminal history and was on parole at the time of Saturday’s crash, KNBC reported.

Ramirez was convicted of felony battery and sentenced in January 2020 for attacking a man outside a Laguna Beach Whole Foods in June 2019, LAPD Capt. Ben Fernandes confirmed.

It’s unclear if his parole was in connection with the 2019 incident or another case.

Ramirez also has a pending DUI case, according to police records.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office of California said Ramirez’s criminal history dates to 2014, including a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon using force likely to produce greater bodily injury — the same charge he’s facing in Saturday’s crash.