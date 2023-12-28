Dyfed-Powys Police were called out to an incident at a property in Llansantffraid on Boxing Day evening which appears to have involved a suspected assault.

However, when officer arrived at the scene, they found a man had fled the scene.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were requested to assist the police at this incident and to try and help locate the man including a search of nearby rivers.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called to reports of an incident at a property in Llansantffraid on Tuesday evening, December 26. A man had left the property and search was conducted in the area.

“The man was found and arrested on suspicion of assault. A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

“Both currently remain in police custody.”