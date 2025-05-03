At least two people were wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon, and police are searching the campus for a suspect, authorities said.

The Inglewood Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at 8911 Aviation Blvd. at 3:39 p.m. At least two people were injured, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department said. Information on their conditions were not immediately available.

Officers were continuing to search the campus for additional victims at 4:40 p.m., and some students had been evacuated, police said.

This is a developing story.