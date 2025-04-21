A majority of Israelis support a deal to secure the release of captives held by Hamas in exchange for ending the war in Gaza and freeing Palestinian prisoners, a new poll by the Kantar Institute shows.

According to the survey, published by Israel’s state broadcaster Kan, 56% of respondents back such an agreement, while 22% oppose it.

The poll also indicates a shift in political sentiment, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party gaining parliamentary seats, as support for opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party declines.