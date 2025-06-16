TOKYO – Public support for Japan’s prime minister is holding up after the government moved to address high rice prices, according to new opinion polls, a positive sign for Mr Shigeru Ishiba as he heads into an election and tries to reach a trade agreement with the US.

A survey conducted over the weekend by Kyodo News showed the approval rating for Ishiba’s cabinet at 37 per cent, up from 31.7 per cent in a survey in May.

A separate poll by the Asahi newspaper showed support at 32 per cent, little changed from 33 per cent in a May survey.

High rice prices are one of the biggest concerns for voters going into an upper house election in July.

Ishiba’s administration has released some government stockpiles of rice and set up a minister-level meeting to address the supply of the staple food.

While the government’s efforts on rice appears to have helped Ishiba, last week’s moves to address the rising cost-of-living with cash handouts were less well received.

The same Kyodo survey showed 54.9 per cent were against the ruling party’s promise to hand out ¥20,000 (S$177) per person, while 67 per cent of respondents to the Asahi poll said they didn’t approve of the move.

Mr Ishiba is also looking to show progress in talks with the US over tariffs, particularly on Japanese auto exports, a critical engine for the economy. So far, repeated conversations between officials on both sides have shown little tangible progress.

Mr Ishiba should have a chance to talk to US President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit meeting in Canada that started this weekend. The two leaders held a phone call on J une 13 after which Mr Ishiba said they agreed to accelerate talks. BLOOMBERG

