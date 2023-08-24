Polo G has been released from prison, bringing the end to a strange ordeal — for now.

The Chicago rapper’s mother took to Instagram to let his fans know that he’d been released and returned home. Sources close to the case told TMZ that he’d been released from Burbank Jail at about 4:30 a.m. local time, and had to post a $100,000 bond in order to be released.

“Burbank Police tell us Polo and TB had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, stemming from a report filed last April,” reported the outlet. “Officers waited for the pair to be released from LAPD custody, and then nabbed them for the warrant around 10:30 PM on Wednesday.”

Polo G had been detained after a raid on his home then released before being rearrested on the outstanding warrant for kidnapping.

“Polo and T.baby have been released,” wrote Stacia Mac in her Instagram stories on Thursday (August 24). “Thank you for your concern and prayers.”

Check out her message below.

On Wednesday (August 23), TMZ obtained footage of the Chicago rapper’s home in Los Angeles with police vehicles parked outside. Law enforcement entered his house and led several people away in handcuffs.

Among those who were restrained by the cops and taken into custody was Polo G himself. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the search warrant was executed in relation to a robbery. A rep for the artist told the outlet “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency.”

That same day, Bradford Cohen — Polo G’s attorney of record — spoke with XXL and told the outlet that the whole melee was simply to “verify” his client isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Cohen said. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

He continued: “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Back in June 2021, Polo G was arrested in Miami following a release party for his Hall of Fame album. He was hit with several charges, including battery against a police officer, but bodycam footage from the incident that surfaced last year showed what exactly went down.

At the time, it was alleged that Polo attacked a cop during a traffic stop, leaving the officer with abrasions to the face and a swollen right cheek after being hit with multiple punches and elbow strikes to the head. However, the bodycam footage showed him using his words more than his fists.