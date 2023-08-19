Polo G is contemplating retirement after one final album run, claiming to have already earned enough money to sustain him for life if he decides to quit.

On Thursday (August 17), the 24-year-old rapper tweeted: “This rap shit got so lame and watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more.”

Soon after, he added: “Honestly after my hood poet album I’m considering retiring from music [purple heart emoji, two hand-heart emojis] so I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold [tornado emoji].”

He further justified his potential exit from the game the next day by revealing how much money he has accumulated over his brief career. In a since-deleted tweet posted on Friday (August 18), the Chicago MC wrote: “I made more than enough money trust me #pianoG I made 30 million plus off that instrument.”

Though it is unclear if he’s referring to his song, “Piano G,” or the many tracks he’s made using the piano, he certainly has enough in the bank to see him through a comfortable retreat.

Polo G recently channeled his inner Frank Ocean by launching a 24-hour livestream prior to the release of what might be his last album, Hood Poet, which is currently scheduled to drop on September 15.

The stream, which has since ended, was broadcast on Polo’s YouTube channel and captured the Hall of Fame rapper spray painting the walls of an empty warehouse while surrounded by goats.

One of Polo’s art designs displayed the title of his forthcoming album that he additionally posted a trailer for on Instagram. A new single from the project titled “Barely Holdin’ On” was released on Friday (August 18).

Polo G seemingly took inspiration from Frank Ocean, who hosted a mysterious, multi-day livestream in 2016 prior to the release of his visual album, Endless.

The stream found the R&B virtuoso building a staircase inside an empty room, soundtracked by instrumentals and, in some cases, alternate versions of songs from his aforementioned project.

Polo G’s album release date was announced after he previously dropped his single, “No Time Wasted,” featuring Future. It’s been a while since fans got a full-length release from the Chicago native, with his last project being 2021’s Hall of Fame 2.0.