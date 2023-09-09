Polo G has made an attempt to calm fans’ concerns that his recent legal battles will impact his upcoming tour.

The Chicago rapper has been arrested not once but twice within recent months, and he’s revealed in a new Instagram post that this has forced him to postpone the release of his upcoming album, Hood Poet.

“Wanted to Tap Back in & Let y’all kno imma be postponing my album drop til further notice…just gettin back on track from a minor set back,” he began. “I’ll be updating y’all and droppin new music soon Ik y’all been waitin on me & I appreciate the ones who show genuine support but it’ll be worth the wait I promise.”

According to TMZ, a source close to Polo G said that “as of now, the album delay won’t affect his current touring schedule.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform in New Mexico in October before heading to Europe for most of November. He also has a Canadian concert scheduled in December. Check out Polo G’s IG post below:

Last month the Hall of Fame rapper was arrested for gun possession following a raid on his Southern California home alongside his brother Trench Baby who was hit with a robbery charge.

According to reports, the raid was in response to a previous claim which alleged Trench Baby (real name Taurean Bartlett) robbed a man in Granada Hills during a music video shoot in mid-August.

Trench Baby allegedly drew a handgun with an extended magazine on the victim when he arrived, demanding he empty his pockets and wire money to him into another account. The pair apparently had a previous working relationship.

As for Polo, he was booked for illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle that was allegedly used in the robbery and cops say numerous firearms were recovered during the raid.

Polo G had been detained after the raid on his home and then released before being arrested once more, for an outstanding warrant for kidnapping.

“Burbank Police tell us Polo and TB had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, stemming from a report filed last April,” TMZ reported at the time. “Officers waited for the pair to be released from LAPD custody, and then nabbed them for the warrant around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, Bradford Cohen — Polo G’s attorney of record — told XXL the whole melee was simply to “verify” his client isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Cohen said. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

He continued: “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”