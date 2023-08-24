Polo G‘s lawyer has issued a statement clarifying what went down after the rapper’s Southern California home was raided by police.

On Wednesday (August 23), Bradford Cohen spoke with XXL and told the outlet that the whole melee was simply to “verify” his client isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Cohen said. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

He continued: “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

On Wednesday (August 23), TMZ obtained footage of the Chicago rapper’s home in Los Angeles with police vehicles parked outside. Law enforcement entered his house and led several people away in handcuffs.

Among those who were restrained by the cops and taken into custody was Polo G himself. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the search warrant was executed in relation to a robbery. A rep for the artist told the outlet “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency.”

Back in June 2021, Polo G was arrested in Miami following a release party for his Hall of Fame album. He was hit with several charges, including battery against a police officer, but bodycam footage from the incident that surfaced last year showed what exactly went down.

At the time, it was alleged that Polo attacked a cop during a traffic stop, leaving the officer with abrasions to the face and a swollen right cheek after being hit with multiple punches and elbow strikes to the head. However, the bodycam footage showed him using his words more than his fists.

In the clips shared online, he sounded visibly annoyed in the back seat of the police cruiser as he tried to get the attention of the cops. One of the officers asked him to stop, which led the rapper to call him “broke” and question his decision to join law enforcement.

Polo G’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, alleged police racially profiled her son at the time.

Fortunately for him, the case was thrown out in April once he completed court-ordered anger management classes.