Keychron V1 QMK Keyboard, $84.99 Keychron has made a name for itself with its solid mechanical keyboards, and its standard 75% model, the Keychron V1, is one of our favorites. This compact keyboard features hot-swappable switches, a volume dial, durable PBT keycaps, and built-in sound dampening.

Keychron Q0 Plus QMK Number Pad, $119.99 If you spend a significant amount of time at work crushing spreadsheets, having a stand-alone number pad like the Keychron Q0 Plus is essential. In addition to the standard set of number keys, the Q0 features a volume dial and nine buttons that can be remapped using Keychron’s browser-based tool.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse, $99.99 The Logitech MX Master 3S is an excellent mouse built with productivity in mind. The Master 3S features two scroll wheels and an array of ergonomically positioned buttons that can be remapped via the Logitech G software.

Magtame Magnetic Cables, $19.99 Your cables are probably old enough to clean up after themselves. Magtame’s magnetic cables feature tiny, evenly spaced magnets that allow them to automatically arrange themselves into neat little coils when they aren’t being used.

Baseus Charging Station, $79.99 If you’ve got an old-school surge protector hogging your desk, we’d reccomend checking out the Baseus 65 W charging station. This stylish surge protector manages to pack three standard AC outlets into its compact frame, in addition to USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Magnetic Cable Ties, $17.99 Ditch that rat king of rubber bands for something a little more professional. This package of elastic cable ties is equipped with a magnetic fastener that’s strong enough to hold pens or other small, lightweight items you might want to attach to a metal surface.

Divoom Ditoo, $99.99 The Divoom Ditoo is a clock and a Bluetooth speaker disguised as an adorable computer, complete with little mechanical keyboard switches. The chunky 16-by-16 pixel screen can be programmed with a variety of clocks, readouts, and community-made animations to accentuate your desk.

Wireless Charging Pad, $149.99 Keep your phone and earbuds charged without all of those unsightly wires. This classy Qi wireless charging pad can top off two devices simultaneously with 10 W of power. The charging pad is available with a variety of genuine leather toppers that won’t scratch the finish on your phone, and is available in brown, white, and black linen.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds, $298.99 A truly awesome pair of noise-canceling earbuds can be a real lifesaver, whether you’re working in the home or in the office. The Sony WF-1000XM5s are some of the best buds out there thanks to their lengthy battery life and top-notch noise cancellation, which make it easy to work, even if you live next to an active construction site.

Tablet stand, $26.99 A tablet stand is quick way to transform your tablet into a second monitor without spending a mint. This gooseneck model is compatible with tablets and phones with screens up to 10.5 inches in size. It clips to the edge of your desk so you can watch videos or monitor chat without eating up the precious real estate on your main display.

Uplift Standing Desk, $708.99 Why sit at your desk all day when you can stand? Uplift offers its standing desks in a variety of sizes with different finishes that can also be equipped with a staggering array of options, like built-in cable management or casters.

Govee Wall Light, $129.99 LED light strips are a convinient way to add accent lighting to your desk area. These interlocking light strips from Govee are a great option and offer a more diffused look than most other styles. Each kit comes packaged with a combination of foot-long pieces and 90-degree angles. The set is compatible with voice assistants and can even be programmed to react to music.

Insta360 Webcam, $299.99 If you thought all webcams were the same, you haven’t seen the Insta360. This dimunitive, gimbaled 4K webcam is capable of dynamically tracking your face, and it can be adjusted in real time through the use of gesture controls.

Low Wattage Space Heater, $22.47 We don’t always have the luxury of controlling the temperature in our workspace. If staying warm at your desk feels like a constant struggle, a low-wattage space heater like this model from Amazon can make all the difference.

Spigen Desk Mat, $29.99 The right desk mat can elevate the look of any workspace. These vegan leatherette options from Spigen offer a surface that can pull double duty as a mousepad or a coaster. It even includes a trio of magnetic cable holders to prevent your most important cords from slipping into the void beneath your workspace.

Charging Headphone Hanger, $21.99 It can be awkward finding a place to stash your headphones when you aren’t wearing them. This clever headphone mount solves that problem by not only giving your headphones a place to chill when they’re off duty, but also providing you with USB ports to recharge them.

Desktop Whiteboard, $30.99 This desktop organizer gives you five compartments to stash a myriad of small workplace essentials, all conviniently hidden away under a dry-erase surface that you can doodle on.

Glass Mouse Pad, $99.99 Quit replacing your nasty fabric mouse pad every other year and invest in a tempered glass mouse pad instead. While they’re substantially more expensive than your standard mouse pad, a glass mouse pad can effectively last forever — and it’s much easier to keep clean.

Sun-Star Lightia TODO Sticky Notes, $15.99 When crossing things off your personal to-do list feels this good, you’ll come up with any excuse to add things to your itinerary. Each pack of these 160 individual sticky notes let you tear off tasks as you complete them, or attach them to somewhere so you won’t forget about them.

Skadis Peg Board, $27.99 The Skadis Peg Board from Ikea is an inexpensive 32-by-22-inch surface that offers a variety of mounting solutions for all the stuff that might be cluttering up your workspace.

Leuchtturm1917 Notebook Classic, $24.99 The Leuchtturm 1917 classic notebook may be tricky to pronounce, but it sure is easy on the eyes. These 251-page hardcover journals are available in a variety of colors, and offer dotted, plain, ruled, and squared pages.

Creative T100 desktop speakers, $79.99 Good bookshelf speakers don’t have to be expensive. If you have an office all to yourself, add the Creative T100 desktop speakers to your workspace. These compact speakers support 3.5mm audio connections, as well as Bluetooth wireless. They’re vastly better than anything you’ll find on a company-issued laptop.

Anker 313 Wireless Charger, $15.98 The Anker 313 is a simple wireless charger that’s compatible with all iPhone and Android devices that support Qi wireless charging. Plus, its design allows you to easily glance at your notifications while keeping your device’s battery topped off.

Divoom Times Gate, $149.99 Why settle for one clock at your desk when you could potentially have five? The Divoom Times Gate is equipped with five 128-by-128-pixel screens that can be customized with a variety of readouts to show you the time, weather, stock prices, and more.

Lamy Safari Fountain Pen, $29.60 Buying a good pen has the power to make you want to write, even if you don’t typically jot things down by hand. The Lamy Safari is a minimalist fountain pen that’s available in several colors, and features a refillable cartridge.

Quartz Wrist Rest, $23 This wrist rest from KBDfans is a rock-solid option for your ergonomic office, literally. Each quartz wrist rest is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and it’s easier to clean than fabric-clad alternatives.

Heated Foot Rest, $49.99 This padded foot rest offers a sturdy construction with a built-in heating element to keep your tootsies toasty. The heater also features a timer, and its soft, felted top is machine washable.