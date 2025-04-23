As the Vatican prepares for the election of a new pope, many around the world are doing their own preparations — by watching a movie about it.

After news of Pope Francis’ death broke, the film “Conclave” had a viewership boost across streaming platforms it was available to watch on, according to Luminate, an entertainment data analytics company.

Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave.” Focus Features

Edward Berger’s drama, which won the Oscar this year for best adapted screenplay, goes behind the scenes of the Vatican for the secretive process of electing a pope. The process is complicated further by power-hungry cardinals, played by Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. (The film’s distributor is Focus Features, a unit of NBC News’ parent corporation, Comcast.)

