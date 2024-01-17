Pooh Shiesty has denied dissing Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist after his Instagram commentary appearing to aim at the Atlanta power couple went viral.

The incarcerated “Back in Blood” rapper hopped into DJ Akademiks’ comment section — who reposted his original IG Story — to clarify he meant no ill will toward Mariah or Thugger on Monday (January 15).

“I’ll never diss my n-gga or wish jail on nun other than snitches and chomos that damn girl ain’t report me she said some real shit so that ain’t for ha so the Shit dead quit the clout,” Shiesty wrote.

“@akademiks Cuh stop being so damn dumb and you know damn well youn wanna get on a nigga bad side!”

Pooh Shiesty denies dissing Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/Q6M9zD3mMu — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 16, 2024

Pooh Shiesty originally posted a strongly-worded message on his Instagram Stories in what seemed like a response to Mariah talking about her boyfriend Thug being behind bars in a recent interview.

“Shit simple hoe, it get all bad in that pen it ain’t promised we talk every day mf locked down 6 months straight, move around if this ain’t for you this what come with it!” Shiesty wrote.

Instagram ended up removing his post due to it violating the platform’s community standards, with the notice saying he “threatened or harassed others, or targeted them with content or messages that shame or disrespect them.”

Pooh later reposted Instagram’s notice and went after the platform and whoever reported his post.

“Sensitive black feet dic eating ass hoes mane fuck out my dm fuck you and yo n-gga in jail hope they run his ass up, fuck everybody I’m otw back,” he wrote.

While it’s unclear whether Pooh Shiesty was addressing Young Thug specifically, the YSL rapper’s brother Unfoonk interpreted it as such and hit back via his own Instagram Stories.

“Yall n-ggas really lost yall mind [smh] but u was just riding dick lol we on our way also…… big burrrrr lol,” he wrote.

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in April 2022 after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges in connection with a shooting that took place in South Florida in October 2020.

He was originally facing eight years for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, but took a plea deal for a reduced sentence.