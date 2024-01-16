Pooh Shiesty has appeared to take shots at Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist over the latter’s comments about dating someone who is in jail.

The Memphis rapper — who is currently serving a 63-month prison sentence — posted a strongly-worded message on his Instagram Stories in response to Mariah talking about her boyfriend Thug being behind bars in a recent interview.

“Shit simple hoe, it get all bad in that pen it ain’t promised we talk every day mf locked down 6 months straight, move around if this ain’t for you this what come with it!” Shiesty wrote.

Instagram ended up removing his post due to it violating the platform’s community standards, with the notice saying he “threatened or harassed others, or targeted them with content or messages that shame or disrespect them.”

Shiesty later reposted Instagram’s take down notice and seemingly took aim at Mariah and Thug, presumably blaming the former for reporting his post.

“Sensitive black feet dic eating ass hoes mane fuck out my dm fuck you and yo n-gga in jail hope they run his ass up, fuck everybody I’m otw back,” he wrote.

While it’s unclear whether Pooh Shiesty was addressing Young Thug specifically, the YSL rapper’s brother Unfoonk interpreted it as such and hit back via his own Instagram Stories.

“Yall n-ggas really lost yall mind [smh] but u was just riding dick lol we on our way also…… big burrrrr lol,” he wrote.

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk responds to Pooh Shiesty dissing Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/KBGpfsr4mu — Episodes (@episodesent) January 16, 2024

During her interview with Posted on the Corner, which came out in December, Mariah The Scientist spoke about dealing with loneliness while Young Thug is locked up.

“Most times I just go to work,” she said. “You know, I just go to work and don’t think about it. But luckily we get to talk a lot, so I feel like that’s pretty good.

related news Mariah The Scientist Believes Young Thug Is Worth The Wait Despite Jail: ‘He’s The One’ October 28, 2023

“But I don’t think that being lonely and in a bed at night by yourself, I don’t think that’s gonna get better until he comes home. But it is a sacrifice to be made.”

She added: “If you not really ready for that, I would say just go do something else. But if you do want to be with that person, then it’s just something that you have to sacrifice. And it’s okay, I mean, it’s just a matter of time.”

When asked if jail is making their bond stronger, she said: “Definitely, for sure. We talk so often. Maybe the most consistent interaction with somebody that I’ve ever had, ’cause we’ve talked every day for the past year and a half. So I mean, it’s pretty consistent.”