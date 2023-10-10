Pooh Shiesty has made it clear that even while incarcerated, he has no tolerance for snitches — especially if they are locked up with him.

The Memphis rapper got a hold of Instagram from behind bars on Monday (October 9) and flexed a trio of new photos from the pen while firing a message off against “rats.”

“I represent the ones aint neva fold i smash on rats that told known for pushing a hard line aint never went wont never go Baby grave yard behind my name the whole memphis know ! Yeah he might was Choppa Gang but he wont never CMO,” he wrote.

The pics find Pooh flexing with two other inmates, one — presumably the subject of the caption — with a rat superimposed over his head. Shiesty also sports a black watch.

Big30, Wallo and plenty of friends showed Shiesty love in his comment section while advocating for his freedom.

“Anyone [else] hear his voice when reading the caption lol,” a fan joked.

Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in April 2022 after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges in connection with a shooting that took place in South Florida in October 2020.

He was originally facing eight years for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, but took a plea deal for a reduced sentence.

Although he’s behind bars, the 23-year-old told his fans he was making some serious money prior to being convicted, and that prison hasn’t slowed down his income.

He took the boasting up a notch by declaring even the ultimate hustler JAY-Z “can’t relate” to how much bread Shiesty was bringing in at such a young age.

“King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say i cant go , jailing no telling,” he wrote. “I still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits! Tell google fix my networth we can verify that shit right now.

“Yeah im locked up not fucked up , i was 21 up 8 figures. JayZ cant even relate my money. Tripple my followers. Stop playing with my name before i buy one of you for sale ass n-ggas you n-ggas ANYTHING!”