Pooh Shiesty has been behind bars since 2021 but he’s remaining in good spirits and will have some new sports cars waiting for him when he’s released.

The 1017 Records rapper took to Instagram from his cell on Monday (September 11) and bragged about being able to order a pair of new Ferraris through a jail call.

“Just orderd 2 ferrari’s off a jail call im real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the bitch #TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest,” he wrote.

The accompanying photo features Pooh Shiesty in a teal industrial uniform with a white thermal long sleeve underneath and a pair of watches. He is seen posing with a beard and braids in front of an illustration of the Statue of Liberty and an American flag.

Plenty of the “Back In Blood” rapper’s friends flooded his comment section calling for his freedom including label boss Gucci Mane, Mike WiLL Made-It, G Herbo, Doe Boy, Tay Keith and more.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison last April after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges in connection with a shooting that took place in South Florida in October 2020.

He was originally facing eight years for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Brandon Cooper, but took a plea deal for a reduced sentence.

Although he’s behind bars, the 23-year-old told his fans he was making some serious money prior to being convicted, and that prison hasn’t slowed down his income.

He took the boasting up a notch by declaring even penultimate hustler JAY-Z “can’t relate” to how much bread he was bringing in at such a young age.

“King Shiesty tappin in from the middle of the pennititary aka Hell where they say i cant go , jailing no telling,” he wrote. “I still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits! Tell google fix my networth we can verify that shit right now.

“Yeah im locked up not fucked up , i was 21 up 8 figures. JayZ cant even relate my money. Tripple my followers. Stop playing with my name before i buy one of you for sale ass n-ggas you n-ggas ANYTHING!”