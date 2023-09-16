DURING their heyday this pop supergroup were one of the biggest girl bands at the time.

Fast forward 33 years and Wilson Phillips still incredible, despite it being over three decades since they released their smash hit song Hold On.

3 Wilson Phillips had huge success in the 90s Credit: Alamy

3 The band as they are now Credit: In stagram

3 The band had renewed success when they appeared in Bridesmaids in 2011 Credit: Alamy

The trio – formed in Los Angeles in 1989 – consist of sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson, the daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys. and Chynna Phillips, the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas.

Their 1990 debut album sold over 10million copies worldwide and included five major US hit singles.

That same year their song Hold On won the Billboard Music Award for Hot 100 Single of the Year.

Despite so much time since their biggest song was released, the three woman have remained friends and have continued to perform together.

In fact they had renewed success when Hold On featured in the finale of the 2011 film Bridesmaids.

Wilson Phillips themselves appeared in the movie, where they performed as themselves.

“They called us — it was as simple as that,” Carnie Wilson revealed to the New York Post about how they came to be in Bridesmaids.

“These producers (Judd Apatow) have made some of my favorite movies so we knew it would be a smart thing to be involved with,” Wilson said. “But we had no idea how funny the movie was going to be.”

Though there has never been a sequel, Carnie said she wouldn’t mind appearing in the next one — should there be second movie.

“I want to be in the sequel,” she said. “I could be Melissa McCarthy’s cousin and we can be crazy together. I don’t care who I’m playing, I just want in!”

The Wilson sisters and Chynna grew up together in the Los Angeles area in the 1970s and 80s.

The three shared a love of music, and developed their singing and vocal harmonies, and by the end of the 80s the trio had landed a deal with SBK Records.