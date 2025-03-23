A frail Pope Francis returned to the Vatican on Sunday after a five-week hospitalisation for life-threatening double pneumonia, and he made a surprise stop at his favourite basilica on the way home before beginning two months of prescribed rest and recovery.

The 88-year-old pope sat in the front passenger seat of his white Fiat 500L wearing nasal tubes to give him supplemental oxygen as he entered the Perugino gate of Vatican City, Italy , where his return brought relief after fears that his illness could be fatal or lead to another papal resignation.

Francis’ motorcade from Gemelli hospital overshot the Vatican initially and took a detour across town to stop at St Mary Major basilica, where the pope’s favourite icon of the Madonna is located and where he always goes to pray after a foreign visit.

He did not get out of the car but gave a bouquet of flowers to the basilica’s cardinal to place in front of the Salus populi Romani icon. The Byzantine-style painting on wood is revered by Romans and is so important to Francis that he has chosen to be buried in the basilica to be near it.

The tour through Rome’s historic centre came after Francis made his first appearance in five weeks to give a thumbs-up and brief blessing from a hospital balcony. Hundreds of people had gathered on a brilliant spring Sunday morning to say goodbye and catch a first glimpse of Francis, who seemed to be gasping for air.

“I see this woman with the yellow flowers. Brava!” a bloated-looking Francis said in a breathless voice. He gave a weak sign of the cross before being wheeled back inside.