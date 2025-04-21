





The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, passed away on Easter Monday, less than one month after releasing a video revealing his prayer intention for April in which he requests prayers that new technologies, including those used in healthcare, will not replace human relationships. “It is true technology is the fruit of the intelligence God gave us, but we need to use it well. It can’t benefit only a few while excluding others,” Pope Francis said in the video. “We should use technology to unite, not divide; to help the poor; to improve the lives of the sick and persons with different abilities.” In a statement, the International Director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, Father Cristóbal Fones, said that in the video, Pope Francis aimed to emphasize that technological advances should be more readily available to everyone. “Pope Francis wants to remind us that the responsible use of technology means putting it at the service of the human person and of creation,” said Father Fones. Father Fones said the pope emphasized that access to innovations like online educational resources, telemedicine, healthcare software and diagnostic tools, communication platforms enabling global collaboration, as well as recycling technologies and renewable energy, are essential to ensuring that technology helps protect human dignity and improves lives. Originally from Argentina, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first Latin American pontiff in history. The Vatican announced the Pope died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 after leading the Catholic church for more than 12 years. The pontiff suffered a series of health issues in recent years and, in February 2025, was hospitalized for about five weeks with severe bronchitis and pneumonia in both lungs. Pope Francis’ last public appearance was on Easter Sunday.