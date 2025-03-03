Pope Francis, aged 88, is now spending the longest period of his career at the Vatican in the hospital, and it has already been nearly two weeks now. The pontiff was admitted on count of double pneumonia, and since then his health has not improved steadily but has instead shown more and more complications over time. According to a recent statement by the Vatican, Pope Francis was affected by two episodes of acute respiratory failure recently, says an India Today report.

What is new around Pope Francis’ health update?

According to the latest update by the Vatican, the Holy Father has experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency that caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus. He also reportedly suffered something similar to an asthma attack as well amid everything, and all of this combined has made his weakness grow. As of now, he is not completely out of danger, and is under strict observation, with his prognosis remaining “guarded”.

Pope Francis’s current health condition is reportedly in a rather vulnerable situation and he has been staying in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to double pneumonia. Meanwhile, the replacement for the 88-year-old pontiff is still ongoing, and now there are some viable options on the table as well.

FAQs:

Is Pope Francis admitted to the hospital?

Pope Francis is currently admitted to the Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14 due to double pneumonia.

When did Pope Francis get admitted to the hospital?

Pope Francis is currently admitted to the hospital since February 14.