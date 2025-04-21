The life of Pope Francis, the first Latin American and first Jesuit to serve as the Roman Catholic Church’s pontiff, lasted nearly nine decades and spanned several continents.

A pope chosen from “almost the ends of the Earth,” as he said upon his selection in 2013, Francis was a relentless advocate for migrants and marginalized people, as well as for the environment.

His papacy promoted inclusivity, embracing survivors of sexual abuse by clergy members; L.G.B.T.Q. Catholics; Muslim and Orthodox clerics; and leaders of developing nations, where he believed the church’s future was rooted.

Francis also tried to facilitate peace in Ukraine and more broadly on a planet that he often said was living a world war fought piecemeal.