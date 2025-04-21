Leaders across the Middle East and North Africa mourned the passing of Pope Francis, remembering as an advocate for peace [Getty]

Pope Francis, the first head of the Catholic Church from the Global South and a revered advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, and the rights of the poor, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death at 7.35 AM local time, describing his life as one wholly dedicated to “the service of the Lord and of His Church”, especially the marginalised. Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, tributes poured in from religious leaders, heads of state, and communities that had felt the impact of the Pope’s compassionate diplomacy.

Francis’ legacy extends far beyond the walls of the Vatican. During his papacy, he visited more than 60 countries, including several in the Arab world, where he was welcomed not only as a religious leader but as a voice for coexistence and peace in a region scarred by conflict and sectarian divisions.

A historic embrace of the Muslim world

In 2019, Pope Francis made history by becoming the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula, where he met with Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the most prestigious institution in Sunni Islam, in Abu Dhabi.

Together, they signed the “Document on Human Fraternity”, an appeal for interfaith unity and mutual respect. That moment, broadcast across the Arab world, was seen by many as a turning point in Christian-Muslim relations.

Francis’s ties with the Coptic Orthodox Church and his messages of unity during Christian holidays were praised by both Christian and Muslim Egyptians. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who greeted Coptic Christians on the occasion of Easter, paid tribute to the Pope as “a voice for peace, love, and mercy”.

In Iraq, his 2021 visit marked the first papal trip to the war-torn country. There, Francis met with Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, another unprecedented step in bridging sectarian and religious divides. He also visited Mosul, where he prayed amid the ruins of destroyed churches.

Reflecting on Francis’ visit, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called his death a loss for “a unique religious and humanitarian figure who rendered invaluable services to the causes of peace, the fight against poverty, and religious tolerance”.

Lebanon pays tribute to ‘a true ally’

Lebanon, with its balance of Christian and Muslim communities, felt the death of Pope Francis especially deeply. President Joseph Aoun called him a “dear friend and strong supporter”, praising his repeated calls to “protect Lebanon and preserve its identity and diversity”.

In an official statement, Aoun added: “A loss for all of humanity, as he was a powerful voice for justice and peace, a champion of the poor and marginalised, and an advocate for dialogue between religions and cultures. We in Lebanon, the land of diversity, mourn the loss of a dear friend and staunch supporter. The late Pope always held Lebanon in his heart and prayers, and he repeatedly called on the world to support Lebanon in its ordeal.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Francis “a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights”, recalling that the pontiff had recognised the State of Palestine and allowed its flag to be raised at the Vatican.

During his last public appearance on Sunday, the Jesuit pontiff called for a ceasefire in Gaza before thousands of catholic pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Vatican’s open-air Easter mass. “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” he said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described Pope Francis as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion” who valued ties with the Jewish world. However, the Pope previously condemned Israel’s military operation in Gaza as “cruelty”, sparking fury among Israeli leaders who accused Francis of “double standards”.

World leaders mourn a ‘voice of peace’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry offered condolences to Christians worldwide. In a statement, the Islamic Republic praised his shared values of justice and peace, and the respect Francis had garnered across the world.

On the other side of the world, the chair of the African Union paid tribute to a “towering moral voice of our time and a steadfast advocate for peace, justice, compassion, and human dignity”.

UK’s Keir Starmer described him as a “courageous” Pope who strived for a “better world”. And from the White House, the Trump administration tweeted: “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis”, accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

Tributes also poured in from leaders across Europe, including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Ukraine’s Zelensky with Spain’s Pedro Sanchez declaring three days of mourning.

In France, where the Eiffel Tower will go dark tonight, Emmanuel Macron said Francis “sided with the most vulnerable with humility”.

The Vatican confirmed that bells would toll 88 times in cathedrals around the world, one for each year of the Pope’s life.