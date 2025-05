Pope Leo appealed on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza, and called on complete respect of international humanitarian law.

“In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children,” the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square.

“To those responsible, I renew my appeal: stop the fighting,” said the pope as he also called on Hamas to release the captives.