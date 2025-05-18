Pope Leo XIV’s vestments reflects ancient tradition and papal authority.

Though the papal tiara, symbolizing spiritual, temporal and supreme power, is still revered, no pope has worn it since Paul VI (1963-1978), who sold his for charity. Today, it resides in Washington, D.C.

Instead, Leo dons the pallium, a white band embroidered with five red crosses, made by Benedictine nuns from blessed lambswool. Fastened with pins recalling Christ’s crucifixion, it signifies pastoral duty and unity with the global Church.

Finally, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presented Leo the fisherman’s ring, pure gold, engraved with St. Peter’s boat and Leo’s name. Once a seal for documents, it now embodies papal authority and tradition, traditionally destroyed upon his death.