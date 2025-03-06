



If you’ve taken a stroll down the beverage aisle of your local grocery store recently, you’ve probably noticed a few changes.

For one, not quite as many people might be picking up their standard weekly 12-packs of soda as there were several years ago.

While soda still reigns supreme in a lot of instances — at the bar, children’s birthday parties, at the movie theater — many folks are opting for alternatives.

This is partly because many people are becoming more health-conscious. We now know that consuming 40 or more grams of refined sugar in one sitting, particularly in a drink form, isn’t the healthiest thing to do.

But it’s also simply because more options are now available to us.

Several bottles of Vita Coco coconut water on display. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Consumers have more drink choices

Alternative beverages are now more popular than ever and customers are eager to try as many as possible.

Soda alternatives, such as drinks by Olipop and Poppi, have gained traction in recent years since many of their products taste like familiar classics such as root beer and cola.

But they offer unique benefits not found in sodas, like fiber for gut health or splashes of apple cider vinegar for blood-sugar control.

The industry is growing so quickly that drinks giant Coca-Cola recently launched its own line of functional alternative beverages under its Simply label.

Vita Coco launches new drinks

Another popular — and growing — drink category is coconut water.

Though coconut water is not new, the beverage has grown in popularity in recent years as wellness enthusiasts hail it for its multitude of benefits.

Coconut water helps replenish hydration and is packed with minerals and electrolytes. It also contains antioxidants and enzymes that might help with skin health and digestion.

And Vita Coco, (COCO) the leading coconut-water brand, recently launched a trendy new beverage that aims to help hydrate consumers and satisfy their sweet tooth.

Vita Coco, based in Manhattan, is launching Vita Coco Treats Orange Creme, a coconut-milk-based beverage that provides a sweetness with nostalgic flavors, plus the benefits of coconut water.

The new flavor features a “bright zest of orange with smooth vanilla notes,” says Vita Coco.

Vita Coco

Vita Coco launched Vita Coco Treats Strawberries & Creme last year; it went viral on TikTok as many users made their own at-home pink drinks.

“With the launch of Vita Coco Treats last year, we saw a clear demand for beverages in our portfolio that satisfy a craving for something sweet without feeling heavy,” Chief Marketing Officer Jane Prior said in a statement.

“After the incredible response to Strawberries & Creme, we wanted to provide consumers with another beloved flavor — one that brings a fresh twist to a timeless favorite.”

The new drinks will be available at brick-and-mortar retailers, plus online at Amazon and the Vita Coco website.

