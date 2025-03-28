



Whataburger is an American fast food chain, and Texans are proud and joyful. The first location opened in 1950 as a humble burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, and since then, it has built over 1,100 restaurants in the U.S. and expanded across 16 states.

Those who grew up in Texas share the nostalgia and familiarity of stepping into a Whataburger. No matter where you may be, this restaurant is ready to receive its customers with open arms, which oddly enough always feels like returning home, something many chains have tried to achieve but have yet to obtain.

This fast food chain is unlike any other. Everything from its orange and white stripes to its unique restaurant design and charming Southern hospitality with 24-hour service continues to attract customers worldwide.

The menu is also very extensive and can be consumed at any time of the day. It contains various Texas-size burgers, multiple chicken items, a breakfast selection, and sweet desserts, all of which taste homemade.

Whataburger

Whataburger recruits a former McDonald’s executive amid expansion plans

On Mar. 24, Whataburger announced it had named Todd Ewen its new senior vice president and chief development officer. Ewen will lead the company’s growth strategy as it expands into new markets and enters its 17th state, North Carolina.

“I’m proud to join the Whataburger team that is setting the standard for excellence as we implement well-developed growth plans,” said Ewen.

Ewen is no rookie in helping businesses reach their full potential. He has over 20 years of experience in commercial real estate development, which led him to found his own brokerage firm, L3 Commercial Development, in 2017.

He also has over 10 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, including over seven years as a Development Director and Regional Real Estate Manager for McDonald’s, the world’s top fast food chain.

“Todd’s deep understanding of real estate in the quick service restaurant industry will be integral in helping Whataburger execute our growth strategy, bringing delicious food and a great experience to new markets and new fans,” said Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov.

Ewen helps lead McDonald’s growth strategy to boost sales

Although McDonald’s (MCD) was founded four years after Whataburger, the fast food giant has grown tremendously, outperforming all others in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Its ability to quickly adapt to the ever-evolving consumer and remain strong amid growing competition is partly attributed to its push for constant innovation, allowing it to continue driving business growth.

In 2015, McDonald’s introduced a customer-centric turnaround plan to better meet consumer demands. Although Ewen left McDonald’s the following year, he helped lead this growth strategy, which successfully helped increase sales.

