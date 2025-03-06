



Consumers have long had an interesting relationship with alcohol. And with the U.S. Surgeon General recently sounding alarms about alcohol’s long-term health risks, we could see a decline in alcohol sales as consumers opt to prioritize their health.

Even before that warning was sounded, though, consumers were cutting back on booze.

💰💸 Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💸

U.S. alcohol sales volume fell 2.8% during the first seven months of 2024, according to beverage industry analysis firm IWSR. Almost every major alcoholic beverage category, from beer to wine to spirits, saw lower sales numbers.

Related: Domino’s Pizza announces major menu update amid weak sales

This trend coincides with a 2024 Gallup poll, which found that 45% of Americans say drinking one or two alcoholic beverages per day is bad for one’s health. That represents a new high of consumers acknowledging the ill effects of booze.

Given a general decline in alcoholic consumption, beverage makers need to be mindful of the products they bring to market. And as consumers increasingly show a preference for ready-to-drink cocktails that cost less than high-end spirits, there’s a prime opportunity to introduce pre-made alcoholic drinks that offer the combined benefits of savings and convenience.

There’s a new line of diet cocktails on the market. Shutterstock

Crystal Light expands into ready-to-drink cocktails

With consumers being more cautious about spending as inflation continues wreaking havoc, more and more are opting out of overpriced bar cocktails and are instead getting creative in their own kitchens. And as consumers increasingly cut back on wine and beer, beverage companies are aiming to capitalize by expanding their lineups to include ready-to-drink cocktails.

Coca-Cola has partnered with Brown-Forman on a ready-to-drink cocktail that features Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. And in 2023 SunnyD Vodka Seltzer debuted.

Related: Domino’s Pizza sounds alarm on concerning customer behavior

Now, Kraft Heinz is bringing a new line of alcoholic Crystal Light beverages to market. Called Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers, the drinks will be available in Wild Strawberry and Lemonade flavors at select retailers in the Northeast.

The drinks are being sold in four-packs for $9.99. The company also has plans to expand to other regions, as well as introduce new flavors and pack sizes, in 2026.

A risky but rewarding move for Kraft Heinz

Venturing into alcoholic beverage sales is a precarious move at a time when consumers are cutting back. But part of the reason U.S. consumers may be rethinking their drink choices is a general push toward healthier diets and less caloric consumption.

Studies have shown that labeling menus with calorie counts leads to smarter food choices at restaurants. And 50% of Americans are actively trying to eat healthy, according to Statista Consumer Insights.

Related: Papa Johns suffers unexpected loss as customers switch gears

Not only do the new Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers offer the convenience of a pre-made cocktail, but they’re easy on the waistline. Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers contain just 77 calories, making them the lowest-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail on the market, according to Kraft Heinz. The new drinks also contain zero sugar or carbs.

Just as importantly, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers only have 3.8% alcohol by volume and light carbonation. Given that nearly 40% of hard seltzer drinkers prefer lower-alcohol options, this was a sensible move on Kraft Heinz’s part.

“With tens of millions of social media videos showcasing creative ways to mix Crystal Light into cocktails, creating a delicious lower-calorie vodka refresher was a natural step for us,” said Jeremy Kross, Director of Beverage Mixes at The Kraft Heinz Company. “We’re bringing fans a ready-to-drink version in a new format – now with a light, refreshing twist– offering the same signature flavors they know and love.”

More Food + Dining:

Starbucks announces bittersweet change you will soon see in stores

Costco confirms major change to its food court menu

McDonald’s menu change sparks sharp criticism from customers

Kraft Heinz has been working tirelessly to boost revenue with new products. It’s A.1. steak sauce recently launched Steakhouse Butter, while its Philadelphia cream cheese line expanded into frosting.

But at a time when consumers are cutting corners and buying groceries more carefully, it’s questionable as to how well-received these additions to the company’s lineup will be.

Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers, on the other hand, could have widespread appeal as a healthier version of an otherwise unhealthy drink. So while betting on alcohol is risky at a time when consumers are taking their vices elsewhere, it’s a move that could pay off well for Kraft Heinz.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast