



We all have been there. We enter the store to grab a few basic groceries, only to find out that the products we bought have expired.

The majority of people can relate to this because of our fast-paced world, where we don’t take time to shop patiently and examine the products. Though I have a habit of only checking dairy products’ expiration dates while in the store, these are not the only products that can go bad.

How do expired products end up on the shelves?

While it is the responsibility of store workers to examine product expiration dates and remove expired products, sometimes they are so swamped with work that they don’t have time to do it, or they miss something in a hurry.

This year, multiple worker strikes occurred across various supermarkets and retail giants in the country. One of the main reasons for strikes was understaffing.

Large companies often think only about profits, so they don’t want to hire enough workers to cover every task required. Instead, they try to save on salaries and maximize their own gains.

Sometimes, accidents happen in the manufacturing facilities. To err is human, but it is important to correct mistakes before anyone gets hurt, which can easily happen in the food industry.

Earlier this month, Kraft Heinz issued a major recall over the possible contamination of turkey bacon with the hazardous bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

Now, one huge energy drink brand is recalling its products for another mishap.

Some cans filled with High Noon Vodka seltzer alcohol were mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. Image source: ZikG/Shutterstock.com

Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz accidentally filled with vodka

The FDA announced Tuesday that High Noon is recalling two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs (12-packs/12 fluid-ounce cans).

Some of these packs ended up with cans containing High Noon Vodka seltzer alcohol, mislabeled Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, with a silver top.

Consuming a Celsius drink from one of these packs will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion.

While the ingestion of a little bit of vodka might sound like fun for many, it is essential to remember that there are people with health conditions who can’t tolerate alcohol.

Then there are people with alcohol use disorder, for whom a single drink can pose a serious threat of relapse. In addition, some people don’t drink for religious reasons.

This labeling error is confined to the two lots listed below:

High Noon Beach Variety Packs (12-pack and 12 fluid ounce cans with silver lids) with the following lots: L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00.

CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition (12 fluid ounce cans with silver lids, instead of black) with the following lots: L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11.

Consumers are advised to dispose of cans, might get refunds

The recall is only for the affected High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs with the listed lot codes that were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Distributors shipped products to retailers across Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington between July 21 and July 23.

Even though consumers might not have purchased a High Noon Beach Variety pack, the companies advise them to ensure their Celsius Astro Vive Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition doesn’t show the noted lot codes before consuming.

The companies stressed that consumers are advised to dispose of Celsius Astro Vive Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with silver lids and impacted lot codes and not consume the drink.

Consumers should also reach out to High Noon consumer relations (consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com) to get more information and refunds.

Recall key takeaways: