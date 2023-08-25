There are few mutual funds that invest primarily in the automotive industry, although major auto companies such as Ford, Toyota, and General Motors are among the holdings of quite a number of mutual funds. Among the few funds that do have a specific focus on the auto industry are the Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio and the Rydex Transportation Fund.

Part of the broader transportation sector, the automotive industry is composed of a wide range of companies and businesses responsible for designing, producing, marketing, and selling automobiles. The industry is highly regulated by safety commissions, due to the nature of its products. Cars and other motor vehicles must comply with a vast number of regulations, both locally and internationally before they are eligible to be sold in the marketplace.

Key Takeaways There are not many mutual funds that specifically invest in the auto industry, though investors can gain exposure to auto companies through many other funds.

Two mutual funds that do focus their investments in the auto industry are the Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio and the Rydex Transportation Fund.

These funds generally invest 80% of their assets in the automotive sector.

Investments do not only include automotive companies but also related companies, such as those that build auto parts.

Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio

The Fidelity Select Automotive Portfolio Fund is designed to gain capital appreciation for clients through investments in solid growth and income stocks. Generally, 80% of this fund’s assets are invested in the common stocks of companies that are mainly responsible for the production, marketing, or sales of cars, trucks, or specialty vehicles, or the parts and services related to them.

The fund invests both in foreign and domestic issues. Twice a year, the fund pays out dividends. The fund is non-diversified, with risk lower than the industry average. Some of this fund’s top holdings are Tesla, Toyota, General Motors, and Ferrari, as of July 31, 2023.

The largest car company in the world by market cap is Tesla, with a market cap of $757 billion as of Aug. 25, 2023. The second-largest is Toyota with a market cap of $222 billion as of Aug. 25, 2023.

Rydex Transportation Fund

The Rydex Transportation Fund is a non-diversified fund seeking maximum capital appreciation through a variety of investment instruments with exposure to the transportation sector. The fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in securities of U.S. transportation companies.

It also invests in derivatives, primarily futures contracts, options on securities, and stock indexes, and at times is invested in U.S. government securities as well. The fund uses investments in American depositary receipts (ADRs) to trade in foreign transportation companies. This fund’s risk is rated higher than the industry average. The top holdings for this fund include Tesla, Union Pacific, UPS, and Uber as of Aug. 24, 2023.

Emerging markets are steadily increasing their purchases of cars and other motor vehicles. The top emerging markets in regard to the automotive industry are the BRIC countries: Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Therefore, investors interested in the auto industry may also wish to consider emerging market funds that have significant investments in the industry.

Are There Auto ETFs? Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to the auto industry do exist but they are very niche. There are many funds, some with exposure to specific companies, such as Tesla, and others with exposure to segments of the market, such as electric vehicles or autonomous vehicles.

Does Vanguard Have an EV ETF? Yes, Vanguard has an electric vehicle exchange-traded fund (ETF). The fund is the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF.

What ETF Is Tesla In? Tesla is part of many ETFs given that it is one of the largest and most prominent companies. Investors looking to gain exposure to Tesla via ETFs can choose from a variety of options, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF or the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares.

Investors looking to gain exposure to the automobile market have a variety of options to choose from, including investing in automobile mutual funds. These funds allow investors a broad exposure to the industry, with the funds investing in a variety of companies and sectors in the automobile industry.